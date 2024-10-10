Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.10 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.88. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.
About iShares Core High Dividend ETF
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
