Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 59,115 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 291,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

WASH opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

