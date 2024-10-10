Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 24,000 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after buying an additional 3,636,663 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,800,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,396,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

KOS opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

