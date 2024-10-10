Harbor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $41,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

