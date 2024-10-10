Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $222,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 66.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

