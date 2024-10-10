Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 538.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 131,871 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $702.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

