Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $367.60 and last traded at $368.51. Approximately 96,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 952,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.01.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.57 and a 200 day moving average of $393.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,090,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

