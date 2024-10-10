Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $10.23 Million Stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the quarter. VanEck Natural Resources ETF accounts for 2.0% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned 0.09% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAP. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $114.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.