Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 283,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 330,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

