Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.41 and last traded at $184.07, with a volume of 292616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.83. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

