Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,564 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

