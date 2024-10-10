Harbor Group Inc. Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 688,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 223,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TCHP opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $633.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.