Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $134,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

