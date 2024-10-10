Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.41. 3,931,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,608,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

