CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.09 and last traded at $131.35, with a volume of 1544750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

CAVA Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 321.68 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

