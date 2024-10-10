Harbor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,901 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $374,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.