Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 263,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,586,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,987 shares of company stock worth $1,066,559. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

