Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 8.0% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,111 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,693,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,482,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,405,000 after purchasing an additional 650,028 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,528,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 114,933 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFAC stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $34.46.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

