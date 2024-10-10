Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.4% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PID. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 938,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 379,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PID opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.