Harbor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 353.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,335 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,764,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 578,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,037 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.
The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
