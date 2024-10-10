Harbor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 353.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,335 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,764,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 578,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,037 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.