ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 823982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,016.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,712.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $5,400,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41,893.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 628,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.