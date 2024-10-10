Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $56.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,880 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $56,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,826,000 after buying an additional 211,845 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 505,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,980,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

