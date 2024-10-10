Harbor Group Inc. Acquires 15,065 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 437,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,997,000 after buying an additional 211,529 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.