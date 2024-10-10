Harbor Group Inc. Acquires 15,065 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 437,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,997,000 after buying an additional 211,529 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
