Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:CALF opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

