First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 100774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

