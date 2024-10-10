First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 100774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
