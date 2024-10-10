Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 387,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,438,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 88.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

