General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.40 and last traded at $188.16. 805,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,460,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.62 and its 200-day moving average is $166.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

