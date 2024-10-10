Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $12.10. 1,708,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,444,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Enovix Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after buying an additional 1,512,424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enovix by 2,228.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 47.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 269,371 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

