REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Short Interest Update

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 352.3% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15.

Get REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.479 per share. This represents a $17.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.