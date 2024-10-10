iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 632.1% from the September 15th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,422,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

