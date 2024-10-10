Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 3.61% of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Price Performance

VEGI stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

