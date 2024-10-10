Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 4.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $94,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

