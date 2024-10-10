Wealth Group Ltd Sells 35 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $387.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.