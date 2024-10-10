Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,213 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

