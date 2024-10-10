Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 18,817 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,817 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIO stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

