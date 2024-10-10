Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 12,105 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34,506.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 362,321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3,290.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 229,397 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $3,220,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,939,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

