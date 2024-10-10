Wealth Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Wealth Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 135,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,548 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

