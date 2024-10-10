Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.78% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 734,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,349,000 after buying an additional 80,166 shares during the period.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

