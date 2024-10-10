Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $14.83 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

