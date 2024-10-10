SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stake Raised by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $30,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

