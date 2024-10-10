Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.37% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 773,068 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,940,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 256.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 247,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,582,000 after buying an additional 229,491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.08 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

