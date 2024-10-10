VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,112.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $78.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

