Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG opened at $83.48 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.