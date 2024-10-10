City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $112.56 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $112.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.

Read Our Latest Report on LYV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.