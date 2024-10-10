Brookstone Capital Management Sells 352 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,328,000 after buying an additional 688,812 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,954,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,372,000 after acquiring an additional 206,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $127,945,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 199,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

