GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Free Report) by 220.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned 0.19% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 235.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PLTM opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.58.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

