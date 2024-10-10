Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 541,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 734,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 58,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.