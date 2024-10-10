City Holding Co. Acquires 4,600 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 1,150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

REMX stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

