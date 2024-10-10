City Holding Co. Sells 5,960 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

