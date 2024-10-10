Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.92.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

PRU stock opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.